Legal Matters

EU leaders agree on ‘severe sanctions’ against Russia

|

Published by

Al-Araby

EU leaders gathered for an emergency summit Thursday agreed to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine with “severe” sanctions targeting its financial, energy and transport sectors. “We need sanctions that bite,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said as he went into the Brussels meeting, happening the same day Russia blasted Ukrainian military targets andsent tanks and paratroopers into its pro-Western neighbour. The leaders quickly agreed “further restrictive measures that will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action”. Summit conclusions published at the star…

