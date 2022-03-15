Breaking News
Euro rises on hopes of progress in Ukraine peace talks

 |  Mar 15, 2022
Published by
Reuters UK

By Stefano Rebaudo (Reuters) – The euro rose on Tuesday on hopes of progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, while the U.S. dollar fell ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting. One of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s top aides said the war would be over by May – and could even end within weeks – as Russia had effectively run out of fresh troops to keep fighting. Brent futures dropped to their lowest in almost three weeks as Russia indicated it is in favour of the Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible, while ceasefire talks over Ukraine further eased fears of su…

