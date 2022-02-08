European shares close flat as tech losses overshadow strong BP results

Breaking News
By Anisha Sircar and Ambar Warrick (Reuters) -European shares ended flat on Tuesday as rising bond yields pressured technology stocks, while a sharp fall in oil prices took the shine off strong earnings from oil company BP. The benchmark STOXX 600 closed largely unchanged. Technology stocks were among the weakest performers, down 0.9% as euro zone bond yields rose on speculation over faster-than-expected policy tightening by the European Central Bank. [GVD/EUR] ECB President Christine Lagarde had tried to appease rate hike jitters on Monday, saying there was no need for big monetary policy tig…

