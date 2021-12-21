General

Ex-intel chief confirms Israel’s role in Soleimani killing

Israel’s former military intelligence chief says the country was involved in the American airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January 2020. It was the first public acknowledgement of Israel’s role in the operation. Soleimani headed theIranian Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force and helped orchestrate Iran’s involvement with paramilitary groups abroad. He was killed in a U.S. drone strike at the Baghdad airport in January 2020, an incident that threatened to pull the countries into full-blown conflict. A week after the airstrike, NBC News reported that Israeli intellige…

