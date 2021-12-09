Breaking News
Exclusive-As diplomacy stutters, U.S., Israel to discuss military drills for Iran scenario -U.S. official

 |  Dec 9, 2021
Published by
Reuters

By Phil Stewart WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. and Israeli defense chiefs are expected on Thursday to discuss possible military exercises that would prepare for a worst-case scenario to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail and if their nations’ leaders request it, a senior U.S. official told Reuters. The scheduled U.S. talks with visiting Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz follow an Oct. 25 briefing by Pentagon leaders to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on the full set of military options available to ensure that Iran would not be able to produce a nuclear…

