Exclusive-Draft IAEA resolution on Ukraine condemns Russian invasion

 |  Mar 1, 2022
Reuters UK

By Francois Murphy VIENNA (Reuters) -A draft resolution being prepared for Wednesday’s emergency meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s board condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a move that might anger Moscow while it works with the West to clinch a nuclear agreement on Iran. Canada and Poland called the emergency meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors, the agency’s main decision-making body that convenes more than once a year, at Ukraine’s request. Canada and Poland are leading the process of drafting the resolution text, which has yet to be formal…

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

