Exiled Iran opposition claims state TV hacking

 |  Jan 27, 2022
An exiled Iranian opposition group on Thursday said its supporters carried out a hacking attack on state television and radio in Iran which saw viewers briefly confronted with slogans in favour of the opposition and denouncing supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In Tehran, the state broadcaster confirmed that it had been the victim of the attack, saying it lasted just 10 seconds and was being investigated. According to images posted on social media, viewers in Iran saw their regular programmes interrupted by images of Massoud Rajavi, the founder of the People’s Mujahedin (MEK) group, and hi…

