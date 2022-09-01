Expereo appoints new General Counsel and SVP of Enterprise Sales as part of continued investment strategy

Press Release

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The world’s leading provider of managed network solutions, Expereo welcomes Sujata Kukreja, General Counsel and Scott Zarriello, SVP Enterprise Sales into its ranks. Both recent appointments come as part of a continued global investment strategy to further tailor solutions and experiences to all regions based on customer demand, while maintaining the same best-in-class service around the world.

“Expereo’s steep growth trajectory has been fueled by a great influx of talent. I am thrilled to announce the expansion of the leadership team with the addition of Sujata and Scott, who will be instrumental in creating seamless customer solutions globally. Scott adds his experience and talent to our dynamic sales leadership team. In his role as our new Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Americas, he will further develop the potential of the American market,” commented Irwin Fouwels, Chief Executive Officer of Expereo.

Sujata Kukreja joins Expereo from Knauf where she was spearheading operations in the APAC region, managing legal and ESG compliance, governance, and risk management. Her wealth of experience in providing practical and innovative regulatory solutions on a global level will be critical in Expereo’s ongoing expansion and international business operations.

“I am passionate about ensuring businesses grow and develop in an ethical and sustainable manner. I am excited to utilize my expertise in my new role and be part of Expereo’s continued success story,” says Sujata Kukreja, new General Counsel of Expereo.

Scott Zarriello joins Expereo from Vodafone where he held the position of VP of Global Sales and US Operations, leading the senior strategic sales team for outsourcing and managed services. His experience of over 30 years within the Technology and Telecommunications industries will be instrumental in aligning Expereo’s global sales strategy while tailoring solutions and service offerings to the regional customer needs.

“Delivering the results our customers need to grow and thrive is my number one priority. I am incredibly excited to join the team at Expereo and continue building on the company’s expertise in connectivity on a global scale with innovative solutions,” commented Scott Zarriello, new SVP of Enterprise Sales at Expereo.

Expereo is a leading global provider of managed network solutions including, Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, helping customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021, by Vitruvian Partners. The international growth capital and buyout firm acquired a majority shareholding from leading European private equity firm, Apax Partners sas.

For more information visit: www.expereo.com .

