Legal Matters

Explainer-How financial Western sanctions might target Russia

|

Published by

Reuters UK

By Karin Strohecker LONDON (Reuters) – Growing tensions between Moscow and Western powers have raised the prospect of new sanctions on Russia, possibly the severest yet, in the event of a Russian attack on neighbouring Ukraine. Last week, U.S. Senate Democrats unveiled a bill to impose sweeping sanctions on Russian government and military officials, including President Vladimir Putin, and banking institutions if Moscow engages in hostilities against Ukraine. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s borders in what Kyiv and its allies fear could be preparation for a new mili…

