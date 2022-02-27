Breaking News
Explainer-How the U.S. could tighten sanctions on Russia

By Daphne Psaledakis WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has imposed several rafts of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting its central bank, major lenders and President Vladimir Putin among others, while saying all options are on the table for additional action. Here are some ways in which the United States could further increase sanctions on Russia. TIGHTENED SANCTIONS ON BANKS, STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES The United States has targeted all 10 of Russia’s largest financial institutions holding nearly 80 percent of the Russian banking sector’s total assets, a senior U.S…

