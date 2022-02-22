Breaking News
Explainer-How Western sanctions might target Russia

 Feb 22, 2022
Reuters

By Karin Strohecker (Reuters) – The United States and its allies are coordinating new financial and economic sanctions on Russia after Moscow recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, officials said. President Vladimir Putin also signed a decree on the deployment of Russian troops to the breakaway regions. But White House officials said that because Russia already had troops in the regions, Moscow’s moves did not trigger a broad package of sanctions which Washington and its allies have been working on in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The White H…

