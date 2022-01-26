Technology

Explainer-How Western sanctions might target Russia

Reuters

By Karin Strohecker (Reuters) – Western countries have threatened to impose new financial and economic sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine. Russia, which denies planning an invasion after massing troops near Ukraine, has been under Western sanctions since its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. More punitive measures were added after a former Russian spy was poisoned in Britain in 2018 – Russia denied any involvement – and following an investigation into allegations, denied by Moscow, of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election won by Donald Trump. Here are some ways f…

