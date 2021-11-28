Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Explainer-What remains of the Iran nuclear deal as talks resume?

 |  Nov 28, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
Reuters

By Francois Murphy VIENNA (Reuters) – Talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are to resume in Vienna on Monday, with Iran’s atomic advances raising doubt https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/low-expectations-nuclear-talks-iran-creates-facts-grounds-2021-11-28 as to whether a breakthrough can be made to bring Tehran and the United States back into full compliance with the accord. Since the United States under then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, Iran has breached many of its deal’s restrictions designed to lengthen the time it would need to generate enough fi…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

November 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services