General

Extinguishing a fire near wheat and barley fields south of Mosul

|

Civil defense teams put out a fire near wheat and barley fields in Hammam Al-Alil district, south of Mosul.

The Civil Defense media official, Colonel Saad Al-Khattabi, told the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA /: "The civil defense teams put out a fire that broke out in weeds in the village of (Juhayna) near wheat and barley fields, as a result of kids futility.”

It added: "The fire did not cause any human casualties."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency