Extinguishing a fire near wheat and barley fields south of Mosul
Civil defense teams put out a fire near wheat and barley fields in Hammam Al-Alil district, south of Mosul.
The Civil Defense media official, Colonel Saad Al-Khattabi, told the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA /: "The civil defense teams put out a fire that broke out in weeds in the village of (Juhayna) near wheat and barley fields, as a result of kids futility.”
It added: "The fire did not cause any human casualties."
Source: National Iraqi News Agency