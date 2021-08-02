EY Announces Glenn Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath of Jet It as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southeast Award Winners

“An amazing recognition for the entire Jet It and JetClub teams! In less than three years of business, our collective efforts have earned incredibly this esteemed honor. Vishal and I are so proud of the endless achievements that each team member has made happen,” said Gonzales.

Hiremath added, “On the way to our goal of changing how people travel around the world there will be many more problems to solve, challenges to overcome, and long nights to endure. Glenn and I couldn’t be more proud to lead this amazing team of professionals who embody the Jet It and JetClub values.”

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and positively impacted their communities. Glenn Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As Southeast award winners, Glenn Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced on November 13 at the Strategic Growth Forum® , one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Jet It utilizes a hybrid-fractional ownership model based on days – not hours – which provides owners with the freedom to use the fleet freely at a unmatched Aviation value for private jet trouble. Jet It can customize your day as you see fit. More information can be obtained by visiting https://www.gojetit.com/

JetClub is an innovative business aviation company with a private jet usage model that combines the newest jet aircraft with a sharing economy to provide members with an affordable, private, fast and intelligent solution. A world class concierge team manages all travel details and provides best in class service and trip support.

