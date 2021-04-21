EyeLock Secures Contract in Egypt with its Portable Template Technology

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — EyeLock LLC, a leader of iris identity authentication solutions and subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), announced today that it was awarded a contract to control the access of individuals into the four data center facilities responsible for the monitoring and control of all governmental buildings, streets and all services providers for the New Capital City of Egypt.

EyeLock’s recently introduced, Portable Template solution was selected due to its ability to provide a highly secure and accurate iris biometric solution and protect the user’s personally identifiable information (PII).

EyeLock’s Portable Template is a contactless, dual-factor authentication solution that allows a single user’s iris template to be stored on an 8K DESFire EV/EV2 smart access card or on a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) enabled mobile device such as a cell phone, at the time of enrollment. The authentication process starts with the user’s iris template being transferred from the smart card or mobile device into one of EyeLock’s biometric readers.

The process is completed when the user presents their irises to the biometric reader for authentication. The user’s iris template is permanently removed from the EyeLock iris biometric reader after the authentication is complete. All matching is done in real time without the need to manage an iris template database or gain access to the network. All data stored on the access card or mobile device is highly secure using industry standard AES-256 encryption.

EyeLock’s Portable Template solution is ideal in environments where privacy laws prohibit creating biometric databases. It also simplifies large-scale applications, where tens or hundreds of thousands of users are involved. EyeLock’s Portable Template solution supports large and widely dispersed user populations without the need to manage any databases.

The general acceptance of biometric devices by the public depends on personal opinions and perceptions of how securely their biometric information is stored. If there is a database that links a person to their biometric template, access to that database could violate that person’s privacy. EyeLock’s Portable Template technology eliminates the need for any databases and therefore ensures that all iris templates remain private. Deploying EyeLock’s Portable Template solution is the only way to ensure a user’s privacy.

Marco Emrich, EyeLock’s Vice President of International Business Development stated “data privacy has taken center stage, globally, and our Portable Template solution guarantees that a user’s personally identifiable information is protected and remains private. For organizations that are facing regulatory and infrastructure challenges that prohibit or hinder the use of biometric databases, deploying our Portable Template solution will provide next-level security, with increased convenience and mobility.”

About EyeLock

EyeLock LLC, a subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation, (Nasdaq: VOXX) is an acknowledged leader in advanced iris authentication solutions, providing the highest level of security with EIS application software and EyeLock ID technologies. Because the iris contains much more unique identity information than any other biometric with the exception of DNA, it is the most accurate real-time human identifier. In addition, no two irises are alike, not even in identical twins, so

iris is most suitable for the highest security applications. The company’s significant IP portfolio, including more than 75 patents and another 30 still pending, enables the convenient and secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments. EyeLock’s solutions have been integrated and embedded across numerous consumer and enterprise products and platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords. Many Fortune 500 corporations already benefit from the highest levels of security derived from EyeLock’s solutions, due in part to their extremely low false acceptance rate, ease of use, and scalability. For more information, please visit: eyelock.com.

About VOXX International Corporation

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

