Games

Fabiola Santiago: Dem members of Congress, you have no credibility on Cuba when you ignore repression

|

Published by

Miami Herald

On the day Luis Robles — a young Cuban imprisoned without trial for a year for merely holding up a protest sign — is finally getting his day in court, 114 Democratic members of Congress presented a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to “engage with Cuba.” Sounds reasonable, but they asked Biden on Thursday to unilaterally suspend regulations on food, medicine and other humanitarian assistance, remove all restrictions on remittances for families and non-families, fully re-staff the U.S. embassy, roll back Trump administration rules restricting travel to Cuba and remove the island-nation f…

Read More