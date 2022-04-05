Business

Factbox-Global oil supply disruptions could reach 5 million bpd

Reuters UK

(Reuters) – Global oil supply disruptions could reach 5 million barrels per day (bpd), according to analyst estimates and reported problems, as sanctions, war and infrastructure failures hit supply just as demand is recovering close to an all-time high. RUSSIA (FORECAST -3 MLN BPD) Western sanctions on Moscow and buyer reluctance could lead Russian oil supplies to drop by 3 million bpd from April, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on March 16. Russia said a decline in its output was due to “temporary” changes in logistics and financing, questioning the IEA’s predictions. Russia’s oil …

