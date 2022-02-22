Legal Matters

Factbox-Prisoners who could be freed alongside Iran nuclear deal

Reuters UK

(Reuters) – Iran has said it is ready to swap prisoners with the United States as months of indirect talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal appear closer to reaching agreement. Any agreement for prisoner releases alongside a nuclear accord would mirror steps taken when the original 2015 nuclear deal was officially implemented. The accord limited Tehran’s nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief. Tehran released five Americans in January 2016. In return, the United States agreed to free from jail or drop charges against seven Iranians, almost all charged with or convicted in the United S…

