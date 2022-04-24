Breaking News
 | 

Fifth round of Iran-Saudi talks reported to be successful

 |  Apr 24, 2022
By Trend Reports on Saturday said that Iran and Saudi Arabia held their fifth round of talks in Baghdad, Trend reports citing Mehr. The fifth round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia’s diplomats was held in Baghdad. High-ranking Iraqi and Omani officials have played an important role in bringing the two sides together for this round. During the fifth round of the talks, the main challenges on the way to the resumption of relations between the two countries were discussed. Senior officials from the Iranian Supreme National Security Council and the head of the Saudi intelligence service atte…

