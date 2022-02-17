Breaking News
Financial Markets Take Turn For The Worse After Warnings Of Imminent Ukraine Invasion

 Feb 17, 2022
“Financial markets took a turn for the worse after warnings from the US administration that there is evidence on the ground that Russia is moving towards an imminent invasion of Ukraine. Reports of firing in a border region and accusations that Moscow is orchestrating a false flag operation, an intent to pin the blame for starting conflict on Ukrainian forces, has ratcheted up tensions and led to more investors seeking less risky positions. The price of gold, seen as a safe haven in times of crisis has risen by another 1.37% to $1896 an ounce, an 8 month high. Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, confe…

