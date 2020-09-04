First-Ever Global COVID-19 Death Forecasts by Nation Out to End of Year

IHME to Host Briefing for Journalists at 11 am (Eastern) on Friday, 4 September

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine is announcing the first-ever Global COVID-19-related forecasted deaths by nation out to the end of the year. The forecasts project upward of 30,000 deaths per day worldwide in December. IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray will host a press briefing on Friday, 4 September at 11 am (US Eastern Time) on the latest findings.

WHO: Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation WHAT: Press briefing on the first-ever global COVID-19 death forecasts by nation WHEN: Friday, 4 September at 11 am (US Eastern Time) WHERE: Via Zoom: https://washington.zoom.us/j/94533102684?pwd=b1plcU9BVld4bWp6TlZMUjFRb2Vkdz09

