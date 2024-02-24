FM heads to Geneva for HLS of 55th session of UNHRC Sunday

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will head to Geneva Sunday for an official visit to participate in the high-level segment (HLS) of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the Conference on Disarmament (CD), said Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid. In addition to delivering Egypt's statement at the UNHRC-HLS, Shoukry is also expected to take part in some sideline events on some of the most important regional and international crises and their implications on global human rights conditions, atop of which is the ongoing war in Gaza, Abu Zeid added in a statement on Saturday 24/02/2024. Shoukry will also attend the CD-HLS, to take place under Indonesia's presidency, the spokesman noted. On the margins of his visit, Shoukry will also meet with a great host of senior officials and diplomats in Geneva. He will also participate in the meetings of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee, created by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh in November, to discuss international efforts to end the Gaza crisis with UN officials, Abu Zeid said. The Conference on Disarmament is the world's single multilateral disarmament negotiating forum. Source: State Information Service Egypt