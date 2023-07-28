General

Foreign Ministry Summons Chargé d’Affairs of Danish Embassy, Hands her Protest Note Against Extremist Group’s Burning of Holy Qur’an in Denmark

|

Further to the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 22, 2023 regarding the action by an extremist group in Denmark of burning a copy of the Holy Quran, and raising slogans of hatred and racism against Islam and Muslims, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today summoned the Chargé d'affaires of the Danish Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and handed her a protest note that includes the Kingdom's demand to stop these disgraceful acts, which violate all religious teachings, international laws, and norms, stressing the Kingdom's categorical rejection of all these acts that fuel interreligious hatred.

Source: Saudi Press Agency