Former Iran captain Mahdavikia under fire over Israel flag on shirt

DPA

Former Iran captain Mehdi Mahdavikia has reportedly come under fire for wearing a shirt with a small Israeli flag on it during a friendly match organized by the world governing body FIFA. Reports on Monday said that Mahdavikia faces consequences including losing his job as Iran under-23 national team coach. Mahdavikia, 44, participated in a December 17 match in Doha on the eve of the Arab Cup final. The FIFA organized game brought together an Arab legends team and world legends team. All players wore shirts with small flags of all FIFA members, including Israel. Iran does not recognize the sta…

