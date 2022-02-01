Legal Matters

French man Benjamin Briere jailed in Iran halts hunger strike

|

Published by

TDPel Media

Benjamin Briere, 36, was sentenced by an Iranian court last week to eight years in jail. He had begun the hunger strike at Christmas to protest the conditions of his detainment and the lack of any progress in his legal proceedings after he was arrested in 2020. “He has stopped his hunger strike, I asked him to, given how it was developing. And he knows he needs strength to continue his struggle,” his sister Blandine told AFP. Briere, who is being held at the Vakilabad jail in the eastern city of Mashhad, was arrested in May 2020 after taking pictures in a national park with a recreational dron…

Read More