Legal Matters

French man jailed in Iran ends hunger strike, says family

|

Published by

Al-Araby

A French man convicted in Iran on spying charges he denies has ended a hunger strike in prison after refusing food for more than a month, his family said Tuesday. Benjamin Briere, 36, was sentenced by an Iranian court last week to eight years in jail. He had begun the hunger strike at Christmas to protest the conditions of his detainment and the lack of any progress in his legal proceedings after he was arrested in 2020. “He has stopped his hunger strike, I asked him to, given how it was developing. And he knows he needs strength to continue his struggle,” his sister Blandine toldAFP. #Iran #F…

Read More