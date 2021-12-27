Legal Matters

Frenchman held in Iran begins hunger strike: family

|

Published by

Al-Araby

A Frenchman held in Iran for over one-and-a-half years on espionage charges he vehemently rejects has begun a hunger strike to protest his detention conditions, his family said on Monday. Benjamin Briere, 36, was arrested in Iran in May last year, allegedly while flying a drone and taking photographs in a prohibited area. “Benjamin started the hunger strike on December 25 because he was not allowed to call us for Christmas but also to draw attention to the mistreatment he has suffered for twenty months,” his sister Blandine told AFP. “He sees no evolution in his case,” she added. His family de…

Read More