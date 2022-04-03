Breaking News
From Beirut to Baghdad: Lebanese seeking jobs in Iraq

 Apr 3, 2022
Al-Araby

Iraq, once synonymous with conflict and chaos, is becoming a land of opportunity for Lebanese job-seekers fleeing a deep economic crisis back home. Akram Johari is one of the thousands who fled Lebanon's tumbling currency and skyrocketing poverty rates. Last year, he packed his bags and boarded a plane from Beirut to Baghdad, using social media to search for opportunities. "I didn't have enough time to look for a job in the Gulf," the 42-year-old said, explaining why he eschewed the more traditional path for those seeking economic opportunities in the region. With its relative proximity and vi…

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

