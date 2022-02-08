General

FTSE ends lower as falling oil takes shine off BP earnings

Reuters UK

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar (Reuters) -London stocks closed lower on Tuesday as an early bounce in energy major BP faded with sliding oil prices, while online supermarket Ocado tumbled following bleak earnings forecast. After gaining as much as 0.7% earlier in the session, the UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.1%, and midcap stocks also ended the session 0.1% lower. Shares in BP fell 2.4% after hitting their strongest since March 2020 earlier in the session following results that showed its highest profit in eight years in 2021. “An early bump to its share price couldn’t be sustaine…

