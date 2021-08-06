General

Future does not belong to oppressive countries: President

Tehran, IRNA – President Ebrahim Raisi said that Serbia and Iran have great capacities that could be activated to expand ties.

President Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with Serbian Parliament Speaker Ivica Dačić on Thursday night.

Iran is a peaceful, benevolent country that believes the future does not belong to the countries which oppress other nations, Raisi underlined.

Dačić who was in Tehran to attend the inauguration on Thursday of Raisi as the President of Iran noted that Serbia was a sovereign country and decides independently in foreign policy.

He emphasized that Serbia and Iran have many common interests and should make a good plan to expand cooperation by identifying capacities of both countries.

