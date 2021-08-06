Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Future does not belong to oppressive countries: President

 |  Aug 6, 2021

Tehran, IRNA – President Ebrahim Raisi said that Serbia and Iran have great capacities that could be activated to expand ties.

President Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with Serbian Parliament Speaker Ivica Dačić on Thursday night.

Iran is a peaceful, benevolent country that believes the future does not belong to the countries which oppress other nations, Raisi underlined.

Dačić who was in Tehran to attend the inauguration on Thursday of Raisi as the President of Iran noted that Serbia was a sovereign country and decides independently in foreign policy.

He emphasized that Serbia and Iran have many common interests and should make a good plan to expand cooperation by identifying capacities of both countries.

 

 

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA

Advertisement

Calendar

August 2021
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services