GA-ASI Announces Reimagined Blue Magic Belgium for 2023

Bigger, Better Industry Innovation and Funding Conference on May 10 Includes Lockheed Martin Ventures and A6K

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / On May 10, 2023, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) will host the latest iteration of its “Blue Magic Belgium” event. This year’s event, which will be held in Charleroi, Belgium, near Brussels, will again bring together Belgian businesses and aerospace industry leaders. But this year’s event will grow to include more companies and a broader base of technologies that will vie for capital investment. Joining GA-ASI this year will be Lockheed Martin Ventures and Belgium-based technology facilitator A6K. “We want to build on our successful Blue Magic concept to foster a collaborative environment for technology ideation and add even greater value to our suite of products and to advance our thrust towards information dominance,” said Brad Lunn, Managing Director-Strategic Finance at GA-ASI. “For this year’s event, we will broaden our concept by bringing in additional partners and ideation space. We will hear technology pitches, a lively panel discussion and host a networking event where participants can meet with other high-tech businesses and leaders to see if their capabilities can be leveraged in new and useful ways.”

Areas of focus for Blue Magic Belgium 2023 will be Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Autonomy, Advanced Materials, Sensors, Advanced Manufacturing and Space.

GA-ASI held its first Blue Magic Belgium event in 2019, with subsequent events held in 2020 and 2021. Since the inception of BMB, GA-ASI has commenced work with a broad range of Belgian businesses, including AeroSimulators Group; Airobot; ALX Systems; Coexpair; DronePort; Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division; ScioTeq; SABCA; Thales Belgium; and ST Engineering. In 2020, the Belgian Ministry of Defense announced that it will acquire GA-ASI’s MQ-9B SkyGuardian® Remotely Piloted Aircraft.

Businesses interested in participating in the BMB 2023 event should visit www.ga-asi.com/blue-magic-belgium-2023 for additional information and event registration. The deadline to submit pitch applications is March 27, 2023.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than seven million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, Lynx, Predator, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

