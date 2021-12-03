GAC MOTOR Wins Best Chinese Automotive 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Providing the cherry on top of a successful year in the UAE, Turbo GT of the 7AWI Group has chosen GAC MOTOR as winner of their Best Chinese Automotive Award 2021!

Choosing GAC MOTOR as their Best Chinese Automotive 2021 is a great boost to GAC’s brand image in the region, especially amongst younger buyers.

2021 has been quite the year for GAC MOTOR in the Middle East region. Sales figures for the year were ahead of competing firms, and exceeded internal targets.

The All New GS5 and All New GA6 were also both launched, gaining widespread attention from local automotive media.

2021 also saw GAC MOTOR place a huge advertisement in the side of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, vastly strengthening brand image and visibility.

Dubai is a commercial hub of the region and indeed the world, with a developed automobile market and high rate of private car ownership.

GAC MOTOR has taken full advantage of this market through strong engagement with the local Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and huge consumer events such as the Dubai Summer Surprises festival.

2021 has been a landmark year for GAC MOTOR’s growth in the region, with the 7AWI award acting as a well-deserved reflection of years of hard work.

Eyes on the Future | New Energy, Chinese Craftsmanship

GAC has a well-established brand identity as a future-focused cooperation that invests heavily in in-house R&D.

Another important development plan for GAC MOTOR’s parent company, GAC GROUP, is the 2⁶ Energy Action Plan. This plan will be the first to achieve greening in the country through 6 specific ways, in which electric vehicles will be realized and soon be completely competitive with fuel vehicles.

The advances laid out in the 2⁶ plan make lithium car batteries faster charging, cheaper, more efficient, less wasteful and more competitive, using cutting-edge Chinese technology and Chinese craftsmanship to create cars suited to the new era of transport.

GAC remains as always focused on the future. In the coming years, GAC will continue to expand overseas operations, continually innovating and supplying overseas markets with cutting-edge Chinese technology.

Who Are 7AWI?

7AWI are an independent media platform targeted at a young demographic in the Middle East. They have a strong voice and large audience reach, managing 12 brands of magazines covering food, fashion, technology, entertainment and lifestyle.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1701833/Turbo_Award_Final.mp4