Breaking News
 |  | 

Production

Gasoline Headed for $5 a Gallon in California

 |  Feb 3, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
The Street

By Ellen Chang With crude oil prices rising towards $100 a barrel on Ukraine tensions and tight supplies, industry watchers see fuel price rises continuing for months. Crude oil prices reached $90 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since 2014 on greater uncertainty over Russian saber rattling at Ukraine and tight supplies elsewhere. Oil reaching the $90 mark is “certainly another psychological barrier passed,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data. The national average price for gasoline should con…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services