GEMXX Corporation Announces Ali S. Abood Joining the Board of Latin Energy Partners

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ) (“GEMXX” or the “Company”), GEMXX Corporation is pleased to announce that Ali S. Abood has joined the board of our primary investment target, Latin Energy Partners. This strategic addition to the board aligns with GEMXX’s commitment to strengthening its investment portfolio and expanding its influence in the global energy sector.

Ali S. Abood brings a wealth of experience in international business, finance, and consultancy, with a particular focus on the Middle East and Africa. His extensive career includes senior directorships and advisory roles in numerous multinational corporations, spanning sectors such as mining, energy, commodity trading, and financial services.

Mr. Abood’s entrepreneurial spirit and innovative marketing strategies have consistently secured substantial business deals for his clients. His expertise in arranging funding through international government credit agencies and syndicated loans has been instrumental in facilitating major business transactions. Notable roles in his distinguished career include key positions at Esso (Exxon) and the National Commercial Bank of Saudi Arabia, as well as consultancy work for defense, engineering, and various technology firms.

“My extensive experience in international business and finance, particularly in the energy sector, has prepared me well for this exciting role. No other onshore oil blocks have this multi-billion-barrel potential. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to secure key business relationships and funding opportunities that will drive Latin Energy Partners to new heights,” commented Mr. Abood.

With a Business Commerce degree and professional qualifications in Accountancy and Finance, Mr. Abood’s academic background complements his practical experience. Known for his diplomatic negotiation skills and high-level political and senior business contacts in the Middle East, Africa and around the world, he is well-positioned to contribute to the strategic growth and success of Latin Energy Partners.

“We are thrilled to announce Ali S. Abood has joined the board of Latin Energy Partners,” said Richard Clowater, CEO of GEMXX Corporation. “His extensive experience and proven track record in securing significant business relationships and funding will be invaluable as we continue to expand our investments in the energy sector. We are confident that Mr. Abood’s leadership and insights will drive substantial growth and success for Latin Energy Partners.”

ABOUT LATIN ENERGY PARTNERS

Latin Energy Partners is an emerging leader and an independent E&P company involved in exploring significant hydrocarbon reserves in Latin America, one of the world’s underexplored hydrocarbon regions. Our endeavors are supported by comprehensive intellectual property and a robust understanding of the regional geological landscape.

Latin Energy Partners positions itself to be a potential leader in “Oil & Gas Assets” in Latin America and is committed to sustainably and responsibly developing natural resources by employing techniques that are friendly to the environment and society at large.

For more information visit: Latin Energy Partners

ABOUT GEMXX CORPORATION

GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ; $GEMZ) is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach. The company is also strategically expanding its business model to include private equity funding for the exploration of potential giant and super-giant oil fields in Latin America. This new business channel represents a calculated move to identify rare, overlooked or underexplored basins believed to contain substantial oil reserves.

With a global reach and a steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation, GEMXX Corporation is well-positioned to navigate the evolving market landscape and drive long-term success for its shareholders.

For more information, please visit: GEMXX Corporation

SAFE HARBOUR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” and “plans,” and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to innovate and adapt to industry changes, expand our customer base, compete effectively, maintain financial stability, and manage public market dynamics. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Signed, /S/ Richard Clowater, CEO

GEMXX Corporation

