Gen. Soleimani stood against West plots in Mideast: Islamic Jihad

A representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement said on Friday that Martyr General Qassem Soleimani was one of the most prominent commanders, who was confronting the Western powers’ plots and especially their new Middle East plan based on the Zionist regime’ dominance.

Nasser Abu Sharif told IRNA in an exclusive interview that General Soleimani played a key role in supporting the Palestinian resistance in particular through holding training camps, adding that he was pivotal in Palestinian resistant groups’ victories.

General Soleimani also played an important role in foiling Israel’s conspiracies against Lebanon, because the Zionist regime aimed at destroying the Islamic resistance in southern Lebanon and forming a new Middle East based on Israeli dominance, Abu Sharif noted.

According to the Palestinian representative, General Soleimani and his companions in the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) provided Palestinian resistance forces in the Gaza Strip with trainings and weaponries in order to stand against the Israeli occupiers by using rockets instead of rock and knife.

Abu Sharif also praised General Soleimani’s attempts to create coordination among resistance groups in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen. The martyr supported Palestine even from inside Iraq, because the latter Arab country was part of the resistance movement to confront the Zionist regime and the global arrogance, he added.

The Gaza Strip has been under complete siege since 2007; so, the Gazans have suffered from lack of water and electricity as well as economic problems, he said, noting that General Soleimani and his companions played key role in reducing the difficulties as well as forming a deterrent force to prevent Zionist attacks.

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with their companions by targeting their vehicles outside the Baghdad airport on January 3 on a direct order from US President Donald Trump.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA