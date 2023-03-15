Press Release

Gibson Oncology Expands Its Board of Directors With Accomplished Leadership in Oncology Clinical Development and Corporate Strategy

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Gibson Oncology, a privately held Oncology preclinical and clinical development company advancing novel, targeted small molecule compounds that inhibit topoisomerase I and bind the G4 quadruplex in the cMyc promoter to inhibit cMyc expression as potent anticancer agents, welcomes two well-accomplished and experienced individuals within the life sciences industry, Dr. Fred Mermelstein and Dr. Mark Baganz.





“We are delighted to have Dr. Fred Mermelstein and Dr. Mark Baganz join Gibson’s Board of Directors. We look forward to their valuable contributions as Gibson further develops its oncology portfolio that uniquely attacks cancer through a dual mechanism: inhibition of TOPO 1 protein and reduction of cMyc expression levels through selective binding to G4 quadruplexes formed in the cMyc promoter region,” stated Randall B. Riggs, President and CEO.

Dr. Baganz is a corporate leader, entrepreneur, and board-certified diagnostic radiologist. He is the Founder and President of Chesapeake Medical Imaging, a subspeciality patient-centric diagnostic radiology practice with 12 locations in Maryland employing over 150 people. He was co-Founder and is a current Advisory Board member of SecureRAD-Purview, a medical IT and telehealth company and the sponsor of the Horos Project, an open-source medical image viewing platform with over 100,000 users on all continents and in over 170 countries.

Fred Mermelstein, Ph.D., currently serves as President and CEO of Dynamic Cell Therapies since its founding in 2020 and Chairman of the board of Courage Therapeutics since its founding in 2019. Between 2003 – 2010, Dr. Mermelstein founded Javelin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (JAV), until its sale to Hospira, Inc., now Pfizer. He served as the CEO and President of Javelin, which developed Dyloject, an injectable anti-inflammatory for the treatment of post-operative pain. He founded PolaRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., in 1997, where he also served as Chief Scientific Officer until 1999, and on the team responsible for bringing Trisenox (Arsenic Trioxide for the treatment of Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia) to NDA completion, now marketed and sold worldwide by Teva. He also served on the board of NX Development Corp., between 2011 – 2018 which brought Gliolan to the market in the United States prior to its acquisition by SBI Pharma, Inc. Between 2008 and 2018, Dr. Mermelstein was a co-founder and served as Chairman of the Board of Pear Tree Pharmaceuticals, until its sale to Dare Biosciences, Inc. Dr. Mermelstein serves on several boards, including Harvard Institute of RNA Medicine, Rogosin Institute and Cornell-Weill Medical Center.

About Gibson Oncology:

Gibson Oncology is developing a novel class of proprietary drug candidates currently in clinical trials for the treatment of difficult-to-treat tumors. Our product candidates are first-in-class based upon dual activity at cMyc and TOPO-1 which will improve safety and efficacy and offer future approaches for treating several cancers. There are currently five (5) ongoing clinical studies funded by the National Institute of Health in patients with solid tumors and lymphomas. Additionally, Gibson has developed proprietary second-generation product candidates expanding modes of delivery and treatment approaches in both pediatric and adult populations. For more information, please visit www.gibsononcology.com.

