General

Gilan province non-oil exports increase by 16 pct.

|

Rasht The head of Iran’s Gilan province Industry, Mine and Trade Organization said on Saturday that the province’s exports in last two months increased by $80 million showing 16 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Farhad Dalq-poush told IRNA that the province exported 166,000 tons of goods in this period that shows a 33 percent rise in comparison with last year.

He said that Astara county in Gilan province which had a share of $33,000 dollars with 180 tons of export in this figure, has special trading capacities and can operate as Iran’s export pilot in the north of the country.

Astara port on the south beach of Caspian Sea is located along North-South Corridor and has a distinguished role in expanding exports and trade exchanges at a country-wide level, Dalq-poush said, adding that the port runs 45 percent of trading in Gilan province.

Astara port is the westernmost Iranian city on the southern coasts of the Caspian Sea with a population of 91,000 people. The city also borders the Azerbaijan Republic.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA