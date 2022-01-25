Global coffee entrepreneur releases Vietnam’s first major inspirational biography for business book readers

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today Madame Le Hoang Diep Thao, founder, and CEO of global brand King Coffee and co-founder of Vietnam’s Trung Nguyen Coffee and G7 has soft-launched her new book The Queen of King Coffee at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The book, released in Dubai to mark the Vietnamese coffee industry’s increasing ties with the Middle East, is the first major business autobiography of a Vietnamese entrepreneur ever released in English or Vietnamese.

As the first volume to share detailed management lessons and explore the life history of a Vietnamese business leader, it offers readers around the world insights into Vietnam’s coffee industry, lessons in building a business, and paints a picture of post-war Vietnamese culture against the backdrop of the global coffee trade. Moreover, the book will engage readers’ curiosity to try the taste of Vietnam’s robusta coffee.

“I believe that it is now time for Vietnam to affirm coffee as an important strategic economic industry for our country and to consider how our coffee should be branded and promoted as proudly Vietnamese,” said Madame Diep Thao in her speech, noting that most international coffee drinkers are unaware they are consuming Vietnamese produce despite its predominance on the global market.

The entrepreneur is known for her advocacy of the quality of Vietnamese robusta and her efforts to “change the game” in the international coffee industry where robusta coffee dominates global trade despite a pervading focus on arabica beans amongst consumers of specialty coffee. As vice president of Vietnam’s coffee & cocoa association VICOFA, Mme. Diep Thao has dedicated herself to encouraging broader international awareness of the rich flavors of robusta.

“As the builder of the two most successful coffee companies in the history of Vietnam’s coffee and with great aspirations to affirm the position of Vietnam’s robusta coffee, Madame Le Hoang Diep Thao has an extraordinary story that has the potential to move, inspire and fascinate readers from all over the world,” observed The Queen of King Coffee‘s executive editor Michael Arnold, whose agency Metro Writers produced the book in Vietnam. “The book opens her business journey, lays the foundations for revolutionary change in the coffee industry, and crowns her business the ‘king of coffee’, telling the story of the rise of a number one brand grown from a rural late-90s coffee stall to become a global empire exporting delicious Vietnamese robusta to more than 120 countries around the world.”

“The Queen of King Coffee shares Madame Diep Thao’s real-world management and business experiences as the founder and chief executive of King Coffee, an inspiration for all women and young entrepreneurs who dream of business success,” he added.

“I’ve written this book to be the first comprehensive business manual of a Vietnamese businesswoman,” said Mme. Diep Thao during her presentation. “Through this book, you will learn from my more than 25 years of management experiences why Vietnam produces more female CEOs than any other country in the region. In these pages, I also reveal my business management strategies and principles, share examples, and explain all the important decisions that have brought me success and strengthened my resolve.”

A prodigious contributor to the local coffee industry, Madame Diep Thao’s work helped to secure a World Records Union for Vietnam’s robusta coffee beans and culture and has brought industry 4.0 technology to local coffee farmers, ready to propel Vietnamese coffee production into the metaverse.

The publication is soft-launching with an English version of the book now available on Amazon’s global e-commerce store. Mme. Diep Thao signed an MOU with local firm Kuttab Publishing during the ceremony to release the book in Arabic in the coming year.

