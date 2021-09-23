Global Law Firm Launches International Arbitrator Firm in Canada

Press Release

Wasel & Wasel Arbitrator Services Inc. is the first firm established in Canada focusing on promoting arbitrators in international markets

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wasel & Wasel Arbitrator Services Inc. (WWAS) is the world’s first provider of arbitrators focusing on the Canadian and Middle Eastern markets, providing unfettered access to arbitrators, and high-end services to arbitrators.

Operating out of Toronto, Canada, WWAS has become home to elite and specialized arbitrators with the roster consisting of current and former judges, world-class arbitration lawyers, expert witness arbitrators, and arbitrators that have presided over 500+ disputes and counseled on disputes exceeding half-billion Canadian Dollars.

The service offering is user friendly and focuses on ensuring the market can access arbitrators and arbitrator details without difficult. Those in need of an arbitrator for their disputes can browse the W&W Arb roster and select the arbitrators that are most optimal for their dispute.

WWAS was established by Wasel & Wasel, one of the leading disputes law firms in the Middle East which services multinationals, governments, and Fortune 500 companies, and has been recognized as Arbitration Law Firm of the Year 2021 (finalist) by Thomson Reuters amongst other prestigious international awards.

Mahmoud Abuwasel, Chief Executive Officer of WWAS, commenting on the establishment of WWAS said:

“Arbitration has seen tremendous growth and rapid success in the public and private sector, domestically and internationally as an alternative form of dispute resolution. We are extremely excited for Canada to be the home to this groundbreaking new global service and look forward to promoting Canada in the international arbitration world. We are also thrilled to be operating out of Toronto, the second largest financial market in north America increasingly being seen as one of the top cities in the world to conduct arbitration.”

WWAS will work with Middle East focused organizations in Canada, and their counterpart Canadian focused organizations in the Middle East, to bridge arbitrators between Canada and the Middle East, provide best-in-class support and market exposure for arbitrators, and support in promoting Canada and Toronto’s offerings in international arbitration.

To read more about WWAS, explore services to arbitrators, and browse the roster of arbitrators, visit the firm’s website at www.waselandwasel.ca

For further information please contact:

Mr. Abdulla A. Wasel

Director of Operations

Wasel & Wasel Arbitrator Services Inc.

awasel@waselandwasel.ca

+1 (416) 900-1213



