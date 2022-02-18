General

Global security threat higher than in Cold War, UN chief says

|

Published by

DPA

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres issued a stark warning to leaders gathered at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Friday, saying that “the threat to global security now is more complex and probably higher” than during the Cold War. Referring first to the crisis in Ukraine, he said it was “high time to seriously de-escalate.” “With a concentration of Russian forces around Ukraine, I am deeply concerned about heightened tensions and increased speculation about a military conflict in Europe. I still think it will not happen. But if it did, it would be catastrophic,” he said during his o…

Read More