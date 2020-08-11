Globalization Partners Launches Revenue Team in EMEA

Company Names Nick Adams as Vice President of Sales

BOSTON and LONDON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Globalization Partners, which simplifies global business by enabling companies to hire talent in 180+ countries without the complexity of setting up international branch offices or subsidiaries, has unveiled plans to expand its sales team across the EMEA region. The company has traditionally focused on helping American companies expand throughout the world, and already has established operations throughout Europe. The new expansion is to layer in sales and marketing teams to help European-headquartered companies hire anyone, anywhere quickly and easily.

“We are committed to breaking down barriers to global business and know that EMEA provides a major opportunity as we look to meet the needs of our current and future customers,” said Diane Albano, Chief Revenue Officer, Globalization Partners. “As economies start to get on the road to recovery, we are laying the groundwork to enable companies to take advantage of the opportunity to expand into global markets and hire international talent quickly and easily.”

“Our London office has been working with Globalization Partners since 2019 to hire the talent we need quickly and easily across a wide range of geographies including Estonia, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands,” said Nathan Jeune-Manning, Head of People Partnering at Snyk. “As a developer-first security company that helps software-driven businesses develop fast and stay secure, Globalization Partners is enabling us to focus on that mission while making it easy to compliantly hire team members in new markets as the demand for our solution accelerates.”

This announcement comes on the heels of recently establishing Galway, Ireland as Globalization Partners’ technology centre of excellence and news that the company plans to hire hundreds of people there over the next few years. In addition to the UK and Ireland, the company has already established operations in every country in Western Europe.

This next phase of the company’s expansion in EMEA is being led by newly appointed VP of Sales, Nick Adams who is a 20-year plus veteran of scaling high growth businesses in the region. His remit is to spearhead the evolution of the business across Europe through close collaboration with strategic partners. In just a short time, the company has attracted new agreements with activpayroll, Anthrolys, Africa Deployments, Pay Plus, FACT, and Adaptive Business Group.

Nick Adams, VP of Sales at Globalization Partners, commented: “Europe is a hotbed of innovation. There are startup hubs in key cities across the region including London, Berlin, and Paris. Since 2012 we’ve seen a huge growth in the incubation of tech companies in those hubs. What these firms are crying out for is the ability to reach new markets fast, but the key for them is to be able to hire the talent they need where and when they need it, and our solution enables companies to do that in some cases in as little as a day.”

About Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and 187 countries. Our Global Employer of Record (EOR) model allows companies to hire employees in as little as 12 hours without having to navigate complex international legal, tax, and HR issues. When companies find top talent, that team member is put on our locally compliant payroll. We are the most trustworthy solution in the market and offer 24/7/365 premium support services. We have teams and offices worldwide with global headquarters located in Boston and California and regional headquarters in London, Ireland, Singapore and Dubai.

Globalization Partners is Privacy Shield certified for HR Data, and has consistently attained 97% customer satisfaction ratings by making it easy for companies to go global. To find out more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

