Business

Governor DeSantis Lambasts Biden Administration’s Engagement with Maduro Regime and Its Destructive Domestic Energy Policies

|

Published by

TDPel Media

Governor DeSantis Lambasts Biden Administration’s Engagement with Maduro Regime and Its Destructive Domestic Energy Policies DORAL, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Venezuelan Americans in Miami-Dade County to discuss the Biden administration’s unconscionable resumption of high-level diplomatic contact with the brutal Maduro regime in Caracas and to highlight the failures of the Biden administration’s energy policies which have led to record high gas prices. A recording of the roundtable discussion can be viewed “Many Americans and a lot of Floridians are very angered by the B…

Read More