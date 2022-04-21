Breaking News
Greece to release Russian tanker amid confusion over sanctions

 |  Apr 21, 2022
Reuters UK

By Renee Maltezou and Jonathan Saul ATHENS (Reuters) – A Russian tanker impounded by Greece this week and reportedly carrying Iranian oil will be released amid confusion about sanctions on its owners. “The coast guard has been ordered by the anti-money laundering authority to release the vessel,” a Greek government official said, without providing further details. On Tuesday, Greek authorities impounded the 115,500-deadweight tonnage Russian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, on the southern coast of the island of Evia. They said the ship was impounded as part of EU sanction…

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues.

