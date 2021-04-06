Guidepoint expands Dubai presence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Guidepoint, a leading global expert network, announced today the expansion of its regional office in Dubai. Located at the heart of Dubai’s Financial District at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the new space doubles its footprint, enabling the locally based team to continue servicing its fast-growing customer base.

“Client acquisition and retention are at all-time highs. We continue to drive remarkable triple-digit growth by attracting and working with top-tier consulting firms, investment funds, multinational corporations, regional governments, and best-in-class law firms”, said Bilal Sabouni, Guidepoint’s Managing Director and Head of Middle East, North Africa & Turkey.

The new office also allows Guidepoint to deliver enhanced support to clients including more comprehensive in-language services and around-the-clock coverage.

“Within the past 12 months, we’ve grown our staff by 140%. Our Middle East office now hosts ten different nationalities speaking 13 languages,” added Bilal. “We strongly believe that our diversity and inclusiveness is one of our key strengths, not only in the region but mirroring our staffing philosophy around the world.”

The space was redesigned to offer teams the same ambiance as Guidepoint’s work environment in New York, London, Tokyo, and other hub offices around the world. In tandem with the UAE’s world-leading COVID-19 vaccination program, Guidepoint is looking forward to welcoming employees in Dubai back to the office after extended periods working from home.

For more information or to connect with a Guidepoint representative in the Middle East, please contact middle.east@guidepoint.com.

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint, a leading expert network, connects clients with vetted subject matter experts from its global professional network. Guidepoint’s broad range of services empowers clients to access new industries, get up to speed on trending topics, enable in-depth exploration of critical subjects, and offer validation of qualitative insights.

For more information, visit www.guidepoint.com.

