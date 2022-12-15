Haegin’s “Play Together” Celebrates the Holidays with New Features

– Have fun on a snowy island in “Play Together”

– Winter Missions and Attendance Event added

– Surprise performances at the Plaza’s Concert Hall, and many more

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Mobile game company, Haegin (CEO Lee Young-il), announced that players could expect a white Christmas within the mobile casual social network game “Play Together” this Christmas!

“Play Together” starts its major update with a snow-covered Kaia Island, introducing NPC Snowman and the Kaia Island Wishing Tree at the Plaza.

Clear missions by Snowman and receive Snowflake Coins that you can trade in for various snow-themed items. The Teensy Snowman costume is also available as an additional reward.

And the “Freezing Winter Attendance” event will be happening during the winter season, giving those who log into the game a chance to win decorative items, Gems, Theme Draw Tickets, and many more. Check your attendance for 14 consecutive days and receive a limited edition Santa-themed “Balloon Doggo” egg.

Meanwhile, Kaia Island’s Plaza Concert Hall will liven up this winter even more with the “Lalala Music Festival.” Surprise performances from Korean indie bands will be happening at certain times, and those who come to see them will receive rewards. Details on the setlist and related quests will be announced soon.

“KB Bukopin” celebrates the opening of its brand new second floor. New content will be added, such as the minigame “Cash Or Not Cash,” where you need to figure out if the money is real or phony, and an OX quiz. Koreno Kitchen has a new set of missions prepared as well. Lastly, try looking for “special” sparkling effects spread throughout the Plaza and receive special effects.

For more information about the upcoming content for “Play Together,” please visit the official forum (https://cafe.naver.com/playtogethergame) or the official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PlayTogetherGame).

