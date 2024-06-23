Health Ministry: Providing Free Medical Services to 177,000 Citizens through Medical Convoys



The Health and Population Ministry announced, on Sunday23/6/2024, free-of-charge medical services were offered for 177,463 citizens across the nation through 167 convoys in May.

Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said that 32,215 lab tests were performed in May and 964 citizens were referred to hospital for surgery.

Ahmed Saafan, head of the Curative Medicine sector, said the ministry is keen on continuing medical convoys across the nation in implementation of the directives of political leadership.

He added that all precautionary measures are maintained while offering the services.

Source: State Information Service Egypt