Health Ministry Warns Pilgrims against Heat Stress

The Ministry of Health has alerted pilgrims to the dangers of heat stress during this year's Hajj season 1444 AH, which is seeing a rise in temperatures that pose a threat to the pilgrims' health.

The ministry emphasized that using umbrellas, drinking plenty of fluids, avoiding physical exertion, and following health guidelines can help protect pilgrims from heatstroke or heat stress.

Source: Saudi Press Agency