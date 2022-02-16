General

Hezbollah can turn rockets into precision missiles

|

Published by

Al-Araby

The leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group said for the first time on Wednesday that it has the ability within Lebanon to convert thousands of rockets into precision missiles and to produce drones. “We have been producing drones in Lebanon for a long time, and whoever wants to buy them, submit an order,” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech to followers. He said Hezbollah was able to transform standard rockets into precision missiles with the cooperation of “experts from the Islamic Republic of Iran”. Such production had been spurred by arch-foe Israel’s increased use of…

