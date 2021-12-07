Breaking News
 |  | 

Legal Matters

High stakes for Ukraine in Putin-Biden virtual summit

 |  Dec 7, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
AFP

Washington (AFP) – Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will face off in a high-stakes video call Tuesday, with the US president aiming to convince his Russian counterpart to refrain from attacking Ukraine. Washington and its European allies are uncertain if the tens of thousands of ground forces that Moscow has moved to Ukraine’s borders are a genuine invasion threat or a bluff by the Russian leader. The presidents — who met in person in Geneva this summer — will speak at 1500 GMT (18:00 pm Moscow time). “Our president is ready to convey his concerns to his American colleague, listen to his concern…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services