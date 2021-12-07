Legal Matters

High stakes for Ukraine in Putin-Biden virtual summit

|

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will face off in a high-stakes video call Tuesday, with the US president aiming to convince his Russian counterpart to refrain from attacking Ukraine. Washington and its European allies are uncertain if the tens of thousands of ground forces that Moscow has moved to Ukraine’s borders are a genuine invasion threat or a bluff by the Russian leader. The presidents — who met in person in Geneva this summer — will speak at 1500 GMT (18:00 pm Moscow time). “Our president is ready to convey his concerns to his American colleague, listen to his concern…

Read More